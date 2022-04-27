PENNY, Pat

PENNY (Blosser), Pat



84, of New Lebanon, passed away on April 22, 2022, at New Lebanon Health Care Center. Pat is survived by her children, Gary (Cindy) and Barbi; grandchildren, Chris and Erin; 13 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; Danielle, who was like another granddaughter to her; and many more family and friends. She was a lifelong resident of New



Lebanon and graduated from Dixie High School in 1955. Pat loved her church family at the New Lebanon Brethren Church and was a very active member. Her love for her family and of the Lord, made Pat's life worth living. Her desire is that she will one day be with her loved ones in Heaven. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, April 30 at 11AM at the New Lebanon Brethren Church, 32 S. Church St., New Lebanon, 45345. www.RLCFC.com.

