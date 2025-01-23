Penno, William T. "Bill"



PENNO, William T. (Bill), age 90, passed away Monday, January 20, 2025 at hospice. He was preceded in death by his wife, JoAnn (Sammet) Penno. Survived by 3 sister-in-laws, 10 nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 am on Friday, January 24, 2025 at Precious Blood Catholic Church 4961 Salem Ave, Dayton, OH 45416. Interment at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Precious Blood Church or Ohio's Hospice. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. Online condolences for the family can be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com



