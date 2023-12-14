Penno (Sammet), JoAnn



PENNO, JoAnn (Sammet) age 90 of Englewood, passed away Monday, Dec. 11, 2023 at Brookdale Centennial Park. She was preceded in death by her parents Carl and Caroline Sammet. Survived by her husband of 63 years William "Bill" Penno, sisters Phyllis Rieger, and Linda Sammet, 10 nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Precious Blood Catholic Church. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Precious Blood Catholic Church in her memory. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.



