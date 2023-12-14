Penno, JoAnn

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

Penno (Sammet), JoAnn

PENNO, JoAnn (Sammet) age 90 of Englewood, passed away Monday, Dec. 11, 2023 at Brookdale Centennial Park. She was preceded in death by her parents Carl and Caroline Sammet. Survived by her husband of 63 years William "Bill" Penno, sisters Phyllis Rieger, and Linda Sammet, 10 nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Precious Blood Catholic Church. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Precious Blood Catholic Church in her memory. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

5555 Philadelphia Drive

Dayton, OH

45415

https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com

In Other News
1
Martin, Anna
2
Jergens, William
3
Daiker, Victoria
4
Ginn, James
5
Brunk, Robert
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top