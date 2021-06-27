

PENNINGTON, Dorothy Edith





Dorothy Edith Pennington age 89 of Hamilton passed away Friday, June 25, 2021. She was born September 26, 1931, in Grassy Creek, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Lee and Mary (nee Kimplin) Henry. Mrs. Pennington was a member of the Lindenwald Baptist Church and worked in the cafeteria at Hamilton High School for many years. She enjoyed square dancing when she was younger and was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She is survived by her daughter Jean (Brian) Hornsby; her son Steve (Lori) Pennington; son-in-law Mark Koehler; five grandchildren Melissa (Tom) Cox, Jason Koehler, Richard (Kristi) Colbert, Chrissy (Matt) Taylor, and BrentColbert; two step-grandchildren Tracy Knapp and David(Marie) Knapp, and several great-grandchildren. Mrs.Pennington was also preceded in death by her daughter Judy Koehler and her siblings Estil Henry, Russell Henry, PhyllisHerrin, and Terry Henry. Visitation at3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, from 9:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 10:00 AM, with Kim and Dale Werk, officiating.Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park.