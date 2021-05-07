PENICK, Christine Leann



Age 65, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Grandview Hospital. She was born December 18, 1955, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of Robert and Mae Hays. Christine was an avid member of the Dayton Miniature Society and thoroughly enjoyed spending her free time building miniatures; she was truly an artist. She also loved spending time with her family and helping to raise the children. She will be remembered for her intelligence, kindness and humor. Christine was a loving and dedicated wife, aunt and friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She is preceded in death by her father, Robert Hays and brother, Stephen Hays. Christine is survived by her husband of 45 years, Mark; her mother, Mae Hays; brother, Dan Hays; niece and nephews, Jenifer Grow, Jason Hays, Jeremy Hays and Robert Hays and countless great-nieces and great-nephews. Visitation will be Sunday, May 9, 2021, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm with a funeral service following at 12:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Beavercreek Chapel (3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432).

