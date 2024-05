Pendleton, Richard



Richard A. Pendleton, 79, of Phillipsburg, OH, formerly of Springfield, OH, went home to be with the Lord on April 18, 2024. A Celebration of Life will occur on Saturday May 18, 2024 at the Community Center at 10868 Brookville Phillipsburg Rd, Phillipsburg OH 45354. Food/drinks provided. Hours are 12:00 to 3:00 pm.



