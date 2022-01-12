PENDERGAST, Jack



Age 86 of Fairfield, Ohio, passed away at Vitas Hospice on January 9, 2022. He was born on May 9, 1935, in Hamilton, Ohio, the son of John and Adele Pendergast. He lost his father at the age of 16 and



assumed the role of a provider for his mother and younger brother and sister – a role that he would continue to selflessly play for his family for the rest of his life. He graduated from Hamilton Catholic High School in Hamilton, Ohio. He then served in the Army reserves as a SPC-5. His duties once included testing a tank with the turret removed and he subsequently loved to quip that he believed that he was the only person in the Army to drive a "convertible tank". On May 10, 1958, he married Sue Bumgardner in St. Mary's Church in Hamilton, Ohio. He joined the U.S. postal service in 1958, starting a



career that would last 34 years and culminating in his position as Superintendent of Postal Operations for Hamilton and



Fairfield. Jack and Sue built their first home together in Queen Acres, Hanover Township in which they raised all three of their sons. He was an active past parishioner of Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Millville during this time, including teaching classes in catechism. He was also a volunteer for



several years with the Society of St. Vincent de Paul. Tennis was a big part of his life and he and Sue were longtime



members of Riverside Racquet Club where they both played team tennis several times per week. Jack and Sue also loved serving for many years as ushers at the ATP Championship in Mason, Ohio. Jack led a full life with his beloved wife Sue that included travel, mixed doubles, a large collection of dear friends and family, and many bridge nights. He will be most remembered for the substantive, no-nonsense, and funny



father and friend he was to so many in his life. He is survived by his three children Michael Pendergast of Sanford, North Carolina, Christopher Pendergast of Fairfield, Ohio, and



Daniel Pendergast of Cleveland Heights, Ohio; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and many other



loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Sue, his brother Thomas and his sister Mary Ellen. Visitation and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John Neumann Church at 12191 Mill Road, Cincinnati, Ohio. Visitation will be on Thursday, January 13th at 10:30, mass at noon with burial at Millville cemetery to directly



follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Alzheimer's Association in honor of Jack's late wife Sue.



