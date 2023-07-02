Pence, Vonda

Pence (Group), Vonda L.



Vonda L. (Group) Pence, 79, of New Carlisle, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. She was born August 1, 1943, in Clark County, the daughter of the late Richard & Beulah Group. Vonda was a graduate of Northwestern High School. She retired from Kaffenbarger Truck Equipment Company after over 30 years of service, and in retirement enjoyed her granddaughter and her pet cats. Vonda is survived by her children Christine (Allen) Harris, Renee (Jerry) Fannin and Richard P. Pence, Jr.; granddaughter Mallory Fannin; supportive friend Sandy Hasting; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband of 49 years Richard "Dick" Pence Sr., parents. Per Vonda's wishes she will be cremated with no services held. Arrangements have been entrusted to Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. The family appreciates the care Vonda received from Hospice of Dayton the staff at Soin Medical Center and her sister-in-law, Susan Pond. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.





