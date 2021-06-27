PENCE, Richard P. "Dick"



82, of New Carlisle, passed away peacefully at home,



Monday, June 21, 2021. He was born February 11, 1939, in Champaign County, the son of the late Paul C. and Virginia E. Pence. Dick was a U.S. Army Veteran and was a member of the American Legion Post



#0120. He retired from R&M



Materials Handling and Cargill Inc., and in retirement enjoyed helping farm with close friends. Dick is survived by his wife of 59 years Vonda L. (Group) Pence; children Christine (Allen) Harris, Renee (Jerry) Fannin and Richard P. Pence, Jr.; sister Susan (Steve) Pond; granddaughter Mallory Fannin; supportive friend Sandy Hasting; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers James and



Kenneth Pence. Per Dick's wishes he will be cremated with no services held. Arrangements have been entrusted to Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. Expressions of



sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.



