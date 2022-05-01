PENCE, Oliver

PENCE, Jr., Oliver Earl



Oliver E. Pence Jr., "Earl", age 77 of Hamilton, passed away at West Chester Hospital on Friday, April 29, 2022. Earl was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on April 21, 1945, to Oliver Earl Pence Sr. and Bertha



(Thompson) Pence. Earl graduated from Ross High School class of '63. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War as a technician of the U.S. Army Engineers Corp in Thailand from 1965-1967. Earl worked in the steel industry at SOS Steel and then moving on to retire from the Laborers Local 534 in Middletown after 30 years of service. Earl spent his retirement looking after his family and especially enjoyed Friday night pizza with his grandkids. Earl is survived by his children, Rodney Pence,



Bryan (Elizabeth) Pence and Jesse Pence; his grandchildren, Kenny Hatfield, Olivia Takach, Rodney Pence Jr., Jacob Pence, Orchid Pence, Kasey Allen, Carrie Pence, Bryan Pence Jr. and Bradley Pence; his great-grandchildren, K.J. Hatfield, McKenzie Hatfield, Rayna Takach, Willow Takach and Izak Pence; the mother of his children, Blanche Pence; his sisters, Brenda Hale and Rae Jean Jones; and many nieces and nephews. Earl was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Melissa Brown; and his siblings, Clara, Steve, David, Everett, Ernie and Connie. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 1:00 PM with Dr. Ronnie Wolfe of First Baptist Church of Harrison officiating. Burial will follow at Butler County Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 5, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made to First Baptist Church of Harrison. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.

