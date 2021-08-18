PENCE, Jane

PENCE (St. John), Jane



72, of Florence, wife of Dr. John W. Pence, passed away Friday, August 13, 2021, in Florence.



Gathering of Family and Friends will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021, from 4:30 to 6 o'clock at James A. Dyal



Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will begin at 6 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home Chapel.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer and Dementia Research at www.alz.org.



Jane was born August 8, 1949, in Hamilton, OH, daughter of the late Donald St. John, Sr. and Betty Brehm St. John. Jane was an Administrative Assistant at the Owls Nest Recovery Center in Florence.



Survivors include her husband, Dr. John W. Pence; one son: Graham C. Olbur of Summerville; three step-children: Laura Marie Massey (Jerry) of Charleston, John Pence, Jr. (Emily) of Greenville and Kathryn Pence of Mt. Pleasant; five grandchildren: Celia Massey Lainey Massey, Boone Pence, Samuel Pence and Thomas Pence; two brothers: Donald St. John, Jr. (Joyce) and James St. John (Louise); and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by one son: Kyle Olbur.



Peace and Serenity



Will come to us by



Celebrating Jane's Life,



Not by mourning our loss.



Acceptance is the Key, for



This is God's Will.



Love, John



A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com.



