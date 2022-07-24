PEMBERTON, M. Joyce



Age 93, of Kettering, passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. She was born May, 10, 1929, in McCreary County, Kentucky, to the late James and Lena Simpson. Joyce was a proud homemaker who loved cooking and taking care of her family. Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon C. Pemberton; daughter, Sheila Fleming; brother, Granville Simpson, Ruble Simpson and Thomas Simpson and sister, Blana Simpson. She is survived by her children, Sharon Pemberton and Michael Pemberton; sisters, Carole Sheppard and Donna Simpson; brother, James Simpson; son-in-law, Tom Fleming and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, from 10:00 am to 11:30 am at Newcomer Funeral home, (3380 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432). The funeral service will follow at 11:30 am. Internment will take place at Woodland Cemetery in Dayton. Donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital. The family would like to thank Oak Creek Terrace for all their love and care during this difficult time.

