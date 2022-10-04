PEMBERTON,



Bernice Ruth



Age 94, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022. Bernice was born April 19, 1928, in Sterns, KY, to the late Elihu and Nary (Pelfrey) Lewis. Also preceding her in death are her beloved husband of 46 years William in 1992, son Steve Pemberton, son-in-law Allan Sisco, siblings and their spouses Eva (Joe) Hill, Leo Lewis, Estil (Louise) Lewis, Roger Meadows, Mildred (Gary) Ward, Junior Stinnitt, brothers and sisters-in-law from Williams family, Johnny, Donald and Eva Jo. Bernice leaves to cherish her memory, her son David (Terri) Pemberton of West Carrollton, daughter Patricia Sisco of Dayton. Also surviving are her grandchildren Lisa, Justin, Jimmy, Todd, Melissa and Adam 13 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great-grandchildren, special niece and caretaker De De, numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Bernice was retired from Kroger where she was a clerk for 36 years. Enjoyed casinos, bingo, card playing, lottery and gambling in general. There will be a gathering of family and friends, Thursday, October 6, 2022, at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME, 3970 Dayton - Xenia Road, Beavercreek starting at 10:00 am, followed by a funeral service at 12:00 pm. Bernice will buried in Woodland Cemetery next to her beloved William following services. To share a special memory of Bernice or leave a message for her family, please visit:



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com