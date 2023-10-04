Peltier, Stanley H. "Stan"



Stanley H. Peltier, age 84, of Germantown, Ohio passed away suddenly on Saturday, September 23, 2023. He was born on March 25, 1939 to Leslie C. and Dorotha M. Peltier and grew up in Delphos, Ohio.



He graduated from Miami University and was a teacher at Middletown High school, taught safety training classes and was a Boy Scout leader in Madison Township. He spent years after retirement enjoying his family, friends, music, bicycling, gardening and working outdoors at home.



Stan is survived by his wife of 35 years, Cindi; his sons Brent Peltier, Alex (Katy) Peltier and Jordan Peltier. He is also survived by his brother Dr. Gordon (Carolyn) Peltier and nephew Chad (Bryn) Peltier.



Private family services were held. Online condolences can be made at www.breitenbach-anderson.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com