PELFREY, LUELLA

1 hour ago

PELFREY, Luella Ingram

93, widow of the late Seldon Eugene Pelfrey departed this life Friday, October 1, 2021. She was the daughter of the late

Buford and Molly Mayo Campbell Ingram born in Wolfe County, Kentucky, on January 4, 1928. She was a former employee at Wolfe County Farm Bureau in Campton, Kentucky, a clerk for Aeronica Aircraft Company in Middletown, Ohio, and a homemaker. She enjoyed quilting, gardening, and especially cooking and was a avid UK fan. She is survived by two sons, William Pelfrey (Carla) of Cleveland, Tennessee, and Noel

Pelfrey of Carlisle, Ohio; three daughters, Eugenia Mackey (Prentice) of Carlisle, Ohio, Devonia Little (Greg) of Lebanon, Ohio, and Linda Stivers (Ed) of Jackson, Kentucky; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one brother, Rex Ingram of Lexington, Kentucky; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Seldon

Eugene Pelfrey; one daughter, Janet Lynn Pelfrey and her

parents, Buford and Molly Mayo Ingram. Visitation will be held at Porter & Son Funeral Directors in Campton, Kentucky, on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at 10:00 A.M. Funeral services will be at noon in the chapel with burial following at the Evans Cemetery in Campton, Kentucky. Arrangements were entrusted to Porter & Son Funeral Directors in Campton,

Kentucky.

Funeral Home Information

Porter & Son Funeral Directors

769 East Main Street

Campton, KY

41301

https://www.porterandsonfd.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

