PEGG, Carol



Fortener Mathes



Carol Fortener Mathes Pegg of the Dayton area passed away peacefully Monday, March 28, 2022, in the presence of family members.



She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles E. Mathes, second husband, Jim Pegg, as well as her beloved mother and father; Carrie and F. Ray Fortener; sisters, Dolores Marucco, Phyllis McEldowney and Mary Fortener; brothers Lou, Don and Bill Fortener.



She is survived by her 8 children, Ed, Connie, Bob, Theresa, Susan, Rhea, Patricia, and Gary, their spouses; 14 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; her sister Rosie Weinel; brother Ray Fortener and sisters-in-law JoAnn Mathes and Jo Fortener Ritzert.



Carol was a devout Catholic who loved gardening, traveling, photography, playing cards and socializing. She enjoyed a spirited game of euchre or spoons with a glass of wine. She had a passion for spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



She graduated from Co-op High School a year early, an accomplishment of which she was especially proud. Carol worked in sales and accounting for 25 years at Sears.



A heartfelt thanks goes out to the friends and staff of St. Leonard's who took loving care of her through all phases of her later years. Special gratitude is also extended to Hospice of Dayton for their kind and thoughtful support.



Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Leonard's Chapel, 8100 Clyo Road, Tuesday, April 5, 2022, 11:00 am. Friends and family are welcome beginning at 10:15 a.m. in the vestibule.



Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery and a Celebration of Life will be at St. Leonard's Station House following the service. All are welcome to join the family in celebrating Carol.



As Carol was a lover of flowers and gardening, in lieu of flowers, the family requests donations go to Five Rivers MetroParks Cox Arboretum or Hospice of Dayton.



COVID-19 masks are required in the Chapel and Station House.



Arrangements entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering.

