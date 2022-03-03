PEEL, Mary



Age 93, of Dayton, passed away Monday, February 28, 2022. Survivors include grandson, Jon (Angela) Fannin; great-grandsons, Jacksen and Maverick Fannin; nephews, and



special friend, Robin Alsip. There will be no services. The



family thanks Stonespring of Vandalia for their care and



support of Mary. Memorial contributions may be given to



Colorado Ave. Baptist Church, 101 Heaton Ave. Dayton, Ohio 45410. Tobias Funeral Home, Belmont Chapel has been



entrusted with the arrangements.

