Peed, Lorene M.



February 20th 1951-July 17th 2024



Lorene M. Peed, age 73 went to be with the Lord on Wednesday July 17th 2024. She graduated from Belmont High School in 1969. Lorene enjoyed shopping for antiques, decorating her home, and spending time with her grand kids.



She was preceded in death by her Mom (Olive Watson), her Dad (Loren Roberts), her brother (Dick Roberts) and her sister (Jo Anne Kelley).



She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, James E. Peed Jr., her children Melissa Neu (Eddie), and Becky Smith (Gaelan) and her grandchildren Devin Koogler, Joshua Neu, Emma Koogler, Cody Neu, Alayna Smith, and Aubrey Smith.



She was also survived by her brother-in-law Dave Peed (Lois), Tom Peed (Bobbie), Mark Peed (Kathy), Esther Webb (Dave), John Peed (Michelle) and her fur babies Daisy and Muffy.



Friends and family may call from 9-11 am Tuesday July 23rd at First Baptist Church of Kettering 3939 Swigart Rd with funeral services beginning at 11 am. Burial at Bellbrook Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital. On line condolences may be made to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



