PEEBLES, Bessie

Born January 7, 1932, in Brunswick County, VA, to Robert and Hester Clark. Passed away May 30, 2021, age 89. She leaves to cherish her memory two sons: Jesse Leon Peebles (Brenda), and Rodney Peebles, four daughters: Ester P. Steele (Stan), Nancy L. Peebles-Moore, Cindy Peebles, and Maggie Peebles, grandmother of 12, great-grandmother of 12, and great-great-grandmother of 2, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 3, 2021, from 11a.m. until time of service 12p.m. at Tried Stone Baptist Church, 621 Lafayette Ave., Middletown, Ohio 45044, Rev. Stephen McGee, Pastor / Rev. James Peebles, Officiant and Eulogist. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel.



