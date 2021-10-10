springfield-news-sun logo
PEDROTTI, Wilma Jean

In his mercy, God received Jean Pedrotti, 92, on September 28, 2021. A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Friday, October 15, at Glen Haven Memorial

Gardens in New Carlisle, OH. Jean was born April 17, 1929, in Kankakee, IL, to Owen and Waynie Sullivan. She married Leno Pedrotti on June 23, 1951, they moved to Ohio, and there they had eight children. Jean was preceded in death by Leno on August 19, 2008. Jean will be remembered by her many children, relatives, and friends for her keen mind and wit, beauty inside and out, sacrificial love, dedication to prayer, and merciful, listening, compassionate heart. For more information about Jean's life and to express condolences online, go to www.oakcrestwaco.com. In lieu of flowers, donations to Caritas or a charity of choice would be welcome.

