Peck, Susan

Peck (Coon), Susan B. "Sue"



Susan "Sue" B. (Coon) Peck, age 74 of Dayton, passed away on Thursday, October 12, 2023. She was a 1968 graduate of Nettie Lee Roth High School and attended various local Baptist Churches. Sue loved drinking coffee, but above all she loved spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by her daughter: Christina (David) Gross, son: Samuel (Courtney) Peck, grandchildren: Jenna Gross, Jon Gross, Emily Peck, Anna Peck, Madalynn Peck, great grandson: Luke Manske, sister-in-law: Kay Peck, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Thomas and Doris Mae (Uhrich) Coon, former husband: Ray Peck, brother: Bud Coon and sister: Alice Stanley. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment will follow the service at Miami Memorial Park Cemetery in Covington. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Union. To view the service for Sue and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com



