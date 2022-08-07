PECK, Melva



94, of Loveland, Ohio, and formerly from Centerville passed away peacefully at Hospice of Blue Ash, Ohio, on Wednesday, August 3 following a brief illness. Melva was born on October 3, 1927, in Dayton, Ohio. She was the daughter of the late Walter J. and Henrietta Koenig. She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren whom she married on August 2, 1947. They were married for 41 years. In addition to her husband, Warren, Melva was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Arlene Berry; and brothers-in-law, Wilbur Benton and Ralph Berry. She was retired from Delco Moraine Div., GMC, where she was employed for 37 years. Melva is survived by her sister, Shirley Benton and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 10th at St. Leonard Faith Community Chapel, 8100 Clyo Road, Centerville. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements in care of The Final Legacy. Words of encouragement may be sent to



