PEARSON, Beverly

Beverly J. Pearson, 86, passed away Thursday, April 15, 2021, at The Willows at Fritz Farm. She was born June 6, 1934, in Adams County, OH, to the late Clifton and Mary T. Baldridge. She was a graduate of Miami of Ohio and had been a



teacher for 33 years with the Kettering, OH, City Schools. She was a member of Epiphany Lutheran Church of Centerville, OH. Beverly is survived by her son, Andy (Sharon) Pearson; granddaughter, Cabrina House; brother, David Baldridge; nephew, Randy (Kathy) Baldridge; and great-niece, Stephanie (Alex) Musgrove and their children, Timothy and Gabriella. She is also survived by her "grand puppies", Chloe and Molly. No services are planned.

