PEACOCK,



Rachael Andrea



Rachael Andrea Peacock, age 40, of Jamestown, passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Soin Medical Center. She was born on July 18, 1980, in Xenia, Ohio, the daughter of William Jenks, Jr., and Terri Bowermeirster. She is preceded in death by her mother, Terri Bowermeirster; maternal grandparents, Casey and June Whalin; paternal grandparents, William and Marianne Jenks; and cousin, Daniel Jenks. Rachael is survived by father, William Jenks, Jr.; daughter, Rowynn Peacock; and soul mate, Nick



Bartlett. She is also survived by numerous family and friends. She graduated from Troy High School and attended Edison State Community College. Rachael was a kind, generous



soul who most enjoyed spending time with her daughter, Rowynn. She loved the beach, animals, and volunteering



for outreach programs in her community. Racheal is well loved and will be deeply missed by all those who knew her. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please visit



