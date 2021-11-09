PEACOCK, Joseph

PEACOCK, Jr.,



Joseph Walter



63, of Springfield, was born September 22, 1958, to Joyce Vance Peacock Isley and the late Joseph W. Peacock Sr. He transitioned to Heaven at The Ohio State Ross Heart Hospital on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. Joe retired from the U.S. Marine Corp. He was a member of Trydestone Missionary Baptist Church.



Joe was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Charles, and Mary Vance; paternal grandparents, Joseph, and Mary Peacock; father, Joseph Peacock Sr.; and his beloved dad who he cherished, Howard "Poppie" Isley.



Joe leaves to cherish fond memories: his mother, Joyce Isley; two sons, Aaron Mathew Peacock and Bryan McGlothan, Sr. (Jade Cochran); one sister, Phyliss Locke Isley (Terrence Locke); four brothers, Michael Peacock, John Isley, Howard Isley, and Dwayne Isley; ten grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, church family and friends. Service for Joseph Peacock will be held on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at Trydestone Missionary Baptist Church, 1710 Damascus Ave, Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be 12:30 pm until time of service which will be at 1:30 pm. Interment will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. Social distancing protocol will be



observed, and face mask will be required. Arrangements



entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

