PAYTON, John William



(92) of Springfield passed away Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at the Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born August 29, 1929, in New Boston, Ohio, the son of John Willard and Susie (Ottney) Payton.



John had several responsible management positions in Springfield and Dayton, retiring from D&H Manufacturing and Home City Federal Savings (now Ridgewood) Bank. He served his country in the Marine Corps and Naval Air Corps and was a lifetime member of the Marine Corps League. He was a long time member of the High Street United Methodist Church in Springfield.



John was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 61 years, Betty (Stroman) Payton; one great-granddaughter, Gracie Turner; four brothers and four sisters.



John is survived by two sons, John (Asako) Payton of Vessem, the Netherlands and James (Charlene) Payton of Springfield; one daughter, Mary Beth Turner of Springfield; two grandsons, Payton (Kelsey) Turner of Urbana and Clinton Turner of Springfield; two granddaughters, Noëlle Payton of Utrecht, the Netherlands and Emiko (Gabe) Mitchell of Thornton, Colorado; four great-grandsons, Mathew Turner of Springfield, Joshua Somé of Utrecht, the Netherlands, Samuel Mitchell of Thornton, Colorado; Paxton Turner of Urbana; two great-granddaughters, Lillian and Delylah Turner of Urbana; one brother, Thomas Payton of Springfield; a sister-in-law, Mary (Stroman) Rase of Portsmouth as well as several nieces and nephews and their children and grandchildren.



At his request, his body will be cremated and there will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family and his ashes will be interred in the Ferncliff Cemetery in Springfield. Arrangements by Jackson Lytle Lewis.



Memorial contributions may be made to the High Street United Methodist Church or your favorite charity.



