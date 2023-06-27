Payton, Donna

Payton (Jean), Donna



Donna Jean Payton, 86, of Springfield, passed away on Friday, June 23rd, 2023 at Oakwood Village. She was born March 21st, 1937, in Greenfield, Ohio the daughter of Ralph and Pauline (Cox) Clouser. Donna was a 1955 graduate of Northeastern High School enjoyed staying connected with classmates over the years. She retired after 38 years from Navistar where she held several positions including in the engineering department. She liked motorcycle riding with her husband and attending fishing tournaments with him. She loved living at Indian Lake where she could boat, have campfires and dance the night away. Donna was a wonderful person who made time for the relationships in her life. She was very intentional with maintaining friendships and spending time with those she loved. Donna loved going on vacations and making memories with her family. She will be greatly missed by all her knew and loved her. Donna is survived by her husband of 33 years, Robert Payton; three children: Wendy Dobie (Mike), Paula Spurlin (Chuck) and Joe Wickline (Lisa); grandchildren: Nichole King (Michael), Cole Cavins (Ashley Collins), Meagan Wickline (James Dunaway), Kaleigh Dobie (Austin Emery), Drew Spurlin (Madison Dewine) and Dallas Baker; several great grandchildren and many other family and friends. Donna is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Harold Raymond Clouser. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 29th, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 5-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Online expression of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral