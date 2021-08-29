PAYNE, Ruby Jean



Departed this earth on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at the age of 81. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tony I. Payne, Sr., and son, Tony I. Payne, Jr. She leaves to cherish her memory mother, Fannie M. Oliver, and her children, Regina, J.C., Veda and Scott. A walk-through visitation will be held on Thursday, September 2, 2021, from 5-8 P.M. The family will receive from 6-8 P.M. A private funeral service will be held on Friday, September 3, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Both services will be held at True Christian Missionary Baptist Church, 3401 Hoover Avenue Dayton, Ohio 45417. Attendance at the walk-through visitation is strongly encouraged on Thursday, as limited seating will be prioritized for immediate family on Friday. Social distance protocols will be strictly observed and face masks will be required. The funeral service will be live-streamed to accommodate limited in-person attendance.



