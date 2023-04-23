Payne, Joan Evelyn



age 88, gained her heavenly wings on April 13, 2023 at Hospice of Dayton. She is survived by her children Kenneth E. Payne, Sharon E. Payne and Darryl A. Payne, siblings Eleanor Stewart and Richard T. Wright, 13 grandchildren, many other family and friends. There will be a private graveside service for the immediate family at Woodland Cemetery.



