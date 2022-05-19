springfield-news-sun logo
PAYNE, Adreian D.

Age 31, of Windermere, Florida, passed away on Monday, May 9, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist Church, 1501 W. Third St., Dayton, Ohio 45402, with Pastor Stacy Brewer officiating. Walk through visitation will be held two hours prior to service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum.

Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

