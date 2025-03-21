Paxson, Jacquelyn



Jacquelyn June "Mimi" Macbeth Paxson, 90, died peacefully in Kettering, Ohio, on March 18, 2025.



Jackie was born February 25, 1935, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of John L. Macbeth and May Procuniar Macbeth. She shared a life-long bond with her beloved sister Judy Bockhorn and cherished the memories of growing up and spending time at their family camp on Limekiln Lake in the Adirondacks.



Loving wife of James Edward Paxson, she was the devoted mother of Jim (Courtney), Molly Laravie (Curtis), John (Carolyn), Michael (Elizabeth), and Maggie Collins (Jeff). She held a special place in her heart for her "fourth son," Rusty Schuermann. Proud Grandmother of Michael, Nick, Tanya, Christopher, Melissa, Katie, Jacob, Joe, Ryan, Drew, Claire, Riley, Paxson, Tanner and Addison. Great-grandmother of Logan, Ava, Quinn, Michael, Kacie, Malachi, Kingston, Braxton, and Priscilla.



Jackie graduated from Julienne High School as the senior class president. She then attended the University of Dayton, where she was Homecoming Queen. She was a lifelong football and basketball fan with a special place in her heart for the Dayton Flyers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.



As a founding member of St. Charles Parish, she shared her lovely singing voice each Sunday for many years as a church choir member.



A woman of great faith, Jackie found comfort and solace in her daily attendance at Catholic mass and deeply believed in Jesus Christ. Her simple wish for others was to love their children, be patient, show kindness, and practice forgiveness.



Jackie requested that her body be donated to Wright State University Anatomical Gift Program, and her ashes will be interred at Calvary Cemetery.



Memorial: A memorial service will take place at a later date.



Donations: In lieu of flowers, a donation should be made to EWTN.com, St. Jude Children's Hospital, or Hospice of Dayton.



