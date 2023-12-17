Pavey, Anne

Anne Dickinson Pavey, age 79, of Dayton passed away on December 7, 2023. She was born in Hampton, Virginia on April 13, 1944 to the late Herman Lee and Paige Dickinson. In addition to her parents, Anne is preceded in death by her aunts, Frances Lewis and Martha "Pete" Thomas. Anne is survived by her children, Tom (Sunny) Pavey and Diane (Brent) Beck; grandchildren, Sara and Robert Pavey, Aiden and Colin Beck; along with other family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Anne's memory to Crossroads Hospice and Palliative Care. A Celebration of Anne's Life will be held from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Newcomer Kettering, 3940 Kettering Blvd.

