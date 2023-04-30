PAUL, Jerry W.



Age 90, of Brookville, the beloved husband of 60 years to Reba Paul. Jerry went home to be with the Lord peacefully on April 24, 2023. He was born in Rockhold, KY on August 3, 1932 to the late Walter and Ida Paul. He is survived by his wife Reba and many family and friends. He served in the United States Army from 1953-1955. He worked in a factory most of his career life and enjoyed spending time with his family, attending church and going to pawn shops. He was endeared by all who knew him and will be sorely missed. Visitation will be held from 10a.m. to 11a.m at Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home, 950 Albert Rd. Brookville, OH on Monday, May 1, 2023 with a service to follow at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Alicia Robinson officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hills Memorial Garden in Tipp City, OH. Email condolences may be sent by visiting www.gilbert-fellers.com

