PAUL, David Lee



69, of Vermilion, died Saturday, June 12, 2021, at his home.



He was born June 7, 1952, in Catabawa, OH, and had been a Vermilion resident for the past sixteen years moving from Springfield, OH.



David worked for the Department of Transportation, Clark Co. as a Superintendent. He then owned and operated Quality One Tree Service,



Vermilion.



He was a member of the Yellow Springs Masonic Lodge # 421 and enjoyed boating and fishing.



He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Paul of Springfield, OH; son, David (Amy) Paul, Jr of Vermilion; grandchildren, Katie, Sarah, Curtis, Holly, Amber, and Autumn; brothers, Jack, Mick, Denney, and Robert Paul all of Springfield, OH; sisters, Joyce King, Beverly Sue Bradley and Kay Conners all of Springfield; step-daughters, Melody Hardwick of Huron and Penny (Ben) Potts of New London; and step-son, James "Scott" Waldron of Vermilion.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary "Connie" Paul in 2018; parents, Orbill and Alma (nee Carl) Paul; daughter,



Tammy Paul; and his brothers, Roger and James Paul.



The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, from 4-7 p.m. at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, Ohio. Funeral services will be Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery.



Online condolences may be made at



www.riddlefuneralhome.com