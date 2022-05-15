PATTERSON, Stacy
Stacy Marie Patterson, age 55, of Dayton, Sunrise November 10, 1966, Sunset May 8, 2022. Preceded in death by father Willie T. Montgomery, step-
father Lee Barnes, grandparents Frank and Dorothy
Montgomery, Marie and
Johnny Shaw, Jessie and
Mildred Moore and numerous aunts and uncles. She leaves to celebrate her life mother
Erthale Barnes; siblings, Tommy (Sabrina) Montgomery, Dawn (David) Huszar of Locust Grove, GA, Rhapsody (Mary) Barnes and several nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Monday, May 16, 2022, from
3:00pm until time of service at 4:00 pm at Newcomer
Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd. Please visit
www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for her family.
Funeral Home Information
Newcomer Funeral Home - Kettering Chapel
3940 Kettering Blvd
Kettering, OH
45439