Patterson, Mervel



Mervel "Merv" Patterson, of Middletown, Ohio; went to be with the lord on Monday, December 11th, 2023, following a short illness, at Atrium Medical Center. He was born on January 24th, 1943. A graveside service will be held on Monday, December 18th, 2023, at Woodside Cemetery. The service will begin at 2:00 PM.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com