PATTEN, Noah



Noah, age 20, of Fairfield, Ohio, responded to God's call home on Sunday, July 4, 2021. Noah was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on August 25, 2000. Wayne and Gail (Ottaway)



Patten were blessed to call him their son. Noah was a graduate of Fairfield High School and a Red Cross Disaster Response Volunteer. Noah's parents, his sisters Erin and Riley, and dogs Cooper and Bentley live on until their final reunion.



Funeral services will be held at 10:30AM on Saturday, July 10 at Sacred Heart Church, 400 Nilles Rd, Fairfield, with Fr. Larry Tharp officiating. Visitation will be from 6PM – 8PM on Friday at Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. There will also be a visitation from 9:30AM – 10:30AM in the Sacred Heart atrium. Memorial donations may be made to the Red Cross. Online register book available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com.



