PATRICK, Johnny David

Age 59, of Riverside, passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, with his loving family by his side. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on November 6, 1961, the son of the late

William Patrick and Audrey Newport. He was preceded in death by his parents; father-

in-law, Harold Dunaway; and his sister-in-law, Wanda

Hatfield. Johnny is survived by his beloved wife, Barbara

Patrick; children, Calena Durel, Tara Shirk, Johnny Patrick, Jr. and Chelsea Patrick; 13 grandchildren; many loving siblings; mother-in-law, Mary Lou Dunaway; and many other loving family and friends. Johnny was a self-employed Carpet Installer. He was very dedicated to his work and was very hardworking. In his free time, he loved to fish, hunt and cheer on his Bengals. Johnny was everybody's "Dad". He taught many kids in the family and the neighborhood how to drive. He had a genuine kind-heart and dedicated his time to taking care of those he loved. Visitation will be held from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm, on Monday, May 3, 2021, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton. Funeral Services will be held on

Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at 10:00 am at the funeral home.

Donations may be made in his memory to the American

Cancer Society, P.O. Box 42217, Cincinnati, OH 45242, or the Diabetes Association, 2555 S. Dixie Dr., UNIT 112, Dayton, OH 45409. To share a memory of Johnny with the family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

