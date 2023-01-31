PATRICK, Francis

KEANE, Francis Patrick



Age 92, longtime resident of Centerville, Ohio, ascended to God's Kingdom of Heaven on January 13, 2023. Frank was born to Patrick and Teresa Keane, on Long Island City, New York, on April 21, 1930. A first-generation American, born to parents who immigrated from County Mayo, Ireland, Frank graduated early from high school and worked a variety of jobs before enlisting in the U.S. Air Force. Frank served in the Korean War at K-14 Kimpo Air Base, Korea, as an air traffic controller. Afterward, Frank was assigned to Wright-Patterson AFB where he would complete his military commitment in air traffic control; and, acquire his bachelor's degree in education from the University of Dayton. Simultaneously, he met his beautiful bride, Helen Angela (Wonka), "the most wonderful girl in the world." In his four decades of secondary education, Frank spent the majority of his career at Belmont H.S. as a teacher of Civics and Social Studies. But, he touched lives teaching and counseling at many other Dayton Public School locations, including Colonel White, Roosevelt and Meadowdale High Schools, and, in the early years, worked at Central State and Wilberforce Universities. While at Belmont H.S., Frank earned his Master of Science in Education from Wright State University, enabling him to become a senior class counselor, where he advocated on behalf of, and for, his students' futures. Frank loved his profession and its people, always saying that he never had a bad day at work. He said the same of his decades-long reign as a summer school teacher and principal. Frank enjoyed traveling with Helen and the kids, working in the yard, going to soccer games and cross country meets, decorating for the holidays, being with friends and extended family, watching The Weather Channel and the news, and reading anything about history. But, he was happiest just being with and around Helen and their children. A man of steadfast Roman Catholic faith, Frank is survived by his beloved bride of nearly 66 years, Helen; daughter Carole (Bryan) Funke, of Sumter, SC; son Patrick (Massae), of Melbourne, FL; son Vincent, of Spring Valley; daughter Kathleen (Capt. Robert I., USAF, deceased) Lopez, of Bellbrook; as well as grandson Andrew Cohen; grandson Lt. Alex (Kaitlyn) Funke, USN; granddaughter Erika (Michael) Dunlap; granddaughter Elena Keane; great-granddaughter Dylan Dunlap; and, many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Frank is preceded in death by his older sister, Sister Mary T. Keane, O.P.; Monsignor Vincent A. Keane; and, Joseph M. (Marieanne, living) Keane. Visitation at 10:00 a.m., Friday, February 10, 2023, followed by memorial mass at 11:00 a.m., St. Mary Church, 310 Allen St., Dayton, 45410. Body donation to Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine. Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord.

