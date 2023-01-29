PATLA, Barbara M.



Barbara M. Patla, age 92, of Franklin, passed away on Tuesday, January 24th, 2023. Barbara was born on November 1st, 1930, in Farmer City, Illinois, to the late Eugene and Mary (Mounce) Corty.



Barbara attended high school with a tight-knit graduating class during the Second World War, and later went on to raise a family and to work at GM for 18 years. She had many interests, including antique shopping, gemstones, and listening to Country and Bluegrass music (which she loved to go out and dance to every chance she got). She was also the owner of Bryaba Kennel, where she bred and showed Rhodesian Ridgebacks that brought in boxes and boxes of blue ribbons, as well as bringing plenty of joy to her.



Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Mary; her husband, Harry Patla; her partner, Barney Hemming; her son, Thomas Patla; and her sister, Mary Wynne.



Barbara is survived by her children, Richard Patla, Curtis Patla, Steven Patla, Joseph Patla, Daniel (Kim) Patla, Bonny (Mike Moore) Gibbs, and Susan (Tony) Jamison; her grandchildren, Rebecca Smith, James Gibbs, Steven Patla Jr, Stephanie Russell, Kyle Patla, Shawn Jamison, Chris Schafer, and Jacob Patla; her great-grandchildren, Scott Uitermarkt, Stephanie Uitermarkt, Samantha Uitermarkt, Benton Smith, Jonathan Patla, Samantha Patla, Preston Bober, Matt Russell, Elena Russell, Devon Patla, and Waylon Patla; and her brother Raymond (Becky) Corty of Houston, Texas, and her sister Jean Veatch of Valparaiso, Indiana.



A visitation for Barbara will be held on Thursday, February 2nd from 5pm-7pm at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E 2nd St. in Franklin, Ohio. A Mass of Christian Burial for Barbara will be celebrated on Friday, February 3rd at 11am at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 9579 Yankee St, Springboro, OH, with Father Martin Fox as celebrant. Burial will immediately follow at Woodhill Cemetery.



If desired, please make contributions in Barbara's memory to Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties, 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH, 45420.

