PATEL, Jayantilal Punjabhai "Jay"



75, of Kettering, OH, died near his home in the company of his family on Friday, June 11, 2021. He was born in Jodhpur, Gujarat State, India, the son of Punjabhai Ishwarbhai Patel and Laxmiben Punjabhai Patel, who preceded him in death. Jay grew up on his father's farm where his love of gardening and farming began. Jay was a dedicated and gifted civil servant to the United States Air Force for 36 years. He was a member of the Hindu Temple of Dayton's congregation, and regularly volunteered at the Kettering Senior Center, the Dayton International Festival, and the India Club of Greater Dayton. Jay was an extremely cheerful, outgoing, and friendly person, considerate and



compassionate, investing himself to make everyone feel



special, important, and cared for. He enjoyed spending time with his family and spent many weekends with children and grandchildren. Jay is survived by his dearest wife Surya J. Patel of Kettering, OH; his sons, Vipul J. Patel (Jennifer) of Dayton, OH, and Rasesh J. Patel (Sara) of Troy, OH; daughter Disha J. Patel; five grandchildren, Anjali and Sonia Patel, and Rani, Kira, and Myles Patel; and caring family and friends. The



family will be observing a private ceremony, and it is with love that the family asks that fond memories and condolences be shared with them at www.routsong.com.

