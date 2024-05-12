Pate, Jamil Anquoinette



Age 49, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Thursday, May 16, 2024, at First Baptist Church of Ridgewood Heights, 116 Hanover Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45417, with Bishop Terry Glenn officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com