PARSONS, Guadalupe M.



Age 88, of Huber Heights, passed away Friday, March 4, 2022, at Kettering Health, Washington Twp. Guadalupe was a support specialist at the Montgomery County Reibold Building and worked at Salsas Restaurant.



She was preceded in death by her son, John D. Parsons; by the father of her children, Bill Parsons; and her brother,



Hector Lara Torrecilla. Guadalupe is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Jacqueline and Randy Bain of Milford, Linda and Steve Zantal of Dayton; Suzi Parsons and companion Dominic Messer of Wilmington; brother, Jesus Torres Torrecilla; grandchildren, Tony (Andrea) Brown, Melissa Brown, Jantzen (Kimberly) Bain, Devon Parsons, Shay Parsons, Shelby Parsons, and Adam (Jessica) Zantal; 11 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.



The family will receive friends at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike on Thursday, March 10, 2022, from 5-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SICSA. org in Guadalupe's memory.

