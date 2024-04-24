Parsons, Debra Ann



DEBRA ANN PARSONS, 61, of Springfield, passed away at Springfield Regional Medical Center on Saturday afternoon, April 20, 2024 following a brief illness. She was born in Springfield on September 24, 1962, the daughter of the late George Parsons and Betty (Robbins) Parsons Moore. Debra loved to spend time with her family and grandchildren. She felt that her greatest career accomplishment was working 28 years at Rhodes Paper Box Company with her friend and supervisor, Sue Adkins. Debra is survived by her children, Gregory (April) Byron, Michelle (Dave) Hilliard and Michael (Tiffany) Williams; step-son, Robert (Jessika) Williams; grandchildren, Madison, Arianna, Logan, Landon, Sebastian, and Chance; siblings, George "Bub" Parsons, Lisa Parsons and Dewayne Parsons; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her partner, Robert Williams; sister, Tamra Brown; and infant grandson, Max. Debra's funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





