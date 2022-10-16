PARSLEY, Torriano



Torriano Parsley, 63, of Columbus, Ohio. On, September 30, 2022, Torriano, ceased earthly labor and entered eternal rest. Torriano was born on August 25, 1959, of the marriage between Jack J. and Nancy F. Parsley. Torriano other siblings were born in the same marriage, Karlan, Dereck, and Terri Parsley. Torriano attended JVS and Northwestern High School and graduated from the Carpentry program at JVS. Torriano moved to Columbus, Ohio, and worked as a Master Carpenter for Cardinal Industries. Torriano has left his handprints on more than a few buildings in Ohio, Tennessee, and Kentucky. Torriano loved to fish and go to the casino. Torriano leaves behind three sons, Torriano II, Naylan, and Charles Parsley, and other siblings Little (Bryant) Winkle, Jerome, and Ted Parsley, Jeff and Dawn Robinson, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Torriano is preceded in death by his parents. Service for Torriano Parsley will be held on Monday, October 17, 2022, at Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home 823 South Yellow Springs Street, Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be from 12 noon until the time of the service which will be at 1:00 pm with Rev. Dr. John E. Freeman Officiating, Interment will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. Social distancing protocol will be observed, and a face mask will be required. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

