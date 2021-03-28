PARRIS, Patricia R.



Age 70, of Hamilton, died Monday, March 22, 2021, at Hospice of Hamilton following a 4-year battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born in Seattle, Washington, on October 7, 1950, the daughter of Norman and



Marie (Peters) Fraysier. She graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School in Kingsport, Tennessee, received a Bachelor's Degree in Linguistics from the University of



Hawaii and later a Masters Degree in English from East



Tennessee State University. She taught junior high and high school English in southwest Virginia before moving to Oak Ridge, Tennessee. While there she met and married her



husband, Hamilton native Larry Barnthouse on September 19, 1981. The two of them remained in Oak Ridge for 24 years, raising their two children before moving to Hamilton in 2005. While in Oak Ridge Raven found time to volunteer at the YWCA helping victims of spousal abuse, teach immigrants English as a second language, and organize a popular Elderhostel Program focusing on the history of atomic energy in Oak Ridge. She loved travel and enjoyed many trips to



Europe, especially to her favorite cities Paris and Venice. In



addition to her other talents, Raven was an enthusiastic quilter and owned a fabric shop in Hamilton, Bella Quilts, from 2011 through 2017. She is survived by her husband;



children Kyle (Lisa) Barnthouse, Fairfield, and Jessica



(Samantha) Basile, Boston, MA; brothers Bryan (Marie) Fraysier, Larry (Arveena) Fraysier, both of Kingsport, TN;



sisters Leah Fraysier, Johnson City, TN, Britha Fraysier, Crossville, TN, and grandchildren Jack and Asa Basile.



