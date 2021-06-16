PARRETT, Robert

PARRETT, Sr., Robert W.



74 of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021. He was born in Springfield on



October 25, 1946, the son of Roderick and Dorothy (Gossett) Parrett. He retired as a mailman from the U.S. Postal



Service. He was a member of the American Legion and a



veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. Survivors include his three children, Becky (Matt) Locke, Katie (John) Parthemore and Robert (Jennifer) Parrett, Jr.; 10 grandchildren and three brothers, Tom, Tim and Barry Parrett. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary K. Parrett and two grandchildren, Dale Hayden and Laney Parrett. His funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME with



Pastor Neil Haney officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial donations may be made to the woundedwarriorproject.org.

