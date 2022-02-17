PARKS, Warren L.



Warren L. Parks, 53, of Springfield, passed away February12, 2022. Among the survivors are his mother and stepfather; Joyce and Danny Messelrotte and two sisters; Amanda Carter and Debra Dotson. Memorial services will be held for his family. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

