PARKS, Linda

PARKS (Foley), Linda Lou



Age 72, Eaton, Ohio, passed away peacefully at Hospice of Dayton on October 14, 2021, after a long battle with Breast Cancer. She is survived by her only child, Lisa Eleanor (Parks) Green and two grandchildren, who made up the entirety of her world, Michael (age 25), and Emily (age 23) and her



beloved dog, Montey. She also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews, Christopher Foley (Brother) and many special friends and loved ones. She was preceded in death by her



parents, Robert and Eleanor (Zebrowski) Foley, sisters, Patricia and Roberta, and brother, David. The world lost an amazing "Nene" who gave us all she had to give through her love and "extra" gifts!! She will forever be our sunshine! Linda was born on April 27, 1949, at St. Anne's Hospital in Dayton, Ohio. She graduated from West Carrollton Schools in 1967 and



retired from Valley View Schools as the EMIS Coordinator in 2014. She also worked at The Preble County ESC and Twin



Valley School District as the Superintendent Secretary for many years. Viewing will be at Newcomer-Kettering Chapel on Friday, October 22, 2021, from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.



Funeral to immediately follow. Burial services will be at



Calvary Cemetery, Kettering, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pink Ribbon Girls, in memory of Linda L. Parks using the following link: https://www.pinkribbongirls.org/donate. Please visit www.newcomer.com to sign the guestbook.

