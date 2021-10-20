springfield-news-sun logo
X

PARKS, Linda

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

PARKS (Foley), Linda Lou

Age 72, Eaton, Ohio, passed away peacefully at Hospice of Dayton on October 14, 2021, after a long battle with Breast Cancer. She is survived by her only child, Lisa Eleanor (Parks) Green and two grandchildren, who made up the entirety of her world, Michael (age 25), and Emily (age 23) and her

beloved dog, Montey. She also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews, Christopher Foley (Brother) and many special friends and loved ones. She was preceded in death by her

parents, Robert and Eleanor (Zebrowski) Foley, sisters, Patricia and Roberta, and brother, David. The world lost an amazing "Nene" who gave us all she had to give through her love and "extra" gifts!! She will forever be our sunshine! Linda was born on April 27, 1949, at St. Anne's Hospital in Dayton, Ohio. She graduated from West Carrollton Schools in 1967 and

retired from Valley View Schools as the EMIS Coordinator in 2014. She also worked at The Preble County ESC and Twin

Valley School District as the Superintendent Secretary for many years. Viewing will be at Newcomer-Kettering Chapel on Friday, October 22, 2021, from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Funeral to immediately follow. Burial services will be at

Calvary Cemetery, Kettering, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pink Ribbon Girls, in memory of Linda L. Parks using the following link: https://www.pinkribbongirls.org/donate. Please visit www.newcomer.com to sign the guestbook.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - Kettering Chapel

3940 Kettering Boulevard

Kettering, OH

45439

https://www.newcomerdayton.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
BACHMANN, Henry
2
LYLE, Ramona
3
LONG, Lorna
4
GIALLORETO, Joseph
5
CLARK, Brenda
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top