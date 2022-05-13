PARKS, Kathy J.



Age 66, of Huber Heights, OH, and formerly of Eaton, OH, passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Hospice of Miami County in Troy, OH. She was born on June 14, 1955, in Dayton to the late W. Keith and Martha Belle (Neff) Parks. She was a 1973 graduate of Eaton High School; she enjoyed baking,



gardening, animals, watching baseball and hockey; and most of all being an "Aunt" to her niece and nephew and great-nieces and nephew. She is survived by her brother Kevin Parks of Xenia, OH; sisters Karen (Patrick "Rick") Kist of Piqua, OH, and Kimberly Parks of West Milton, OH; nephew Brandon (Trisha) Kist of Mansfield, OH; niece Jennifer Kist of Charleston, SC; and great-nieces and nephew Sawyer, Brooks and Palmer. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 16, 2022, from 10:00 am until time of funeral service at 12:00 noon at Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton, OH, with Pastor Will Leisure officiating. Burial will follow at Mound Hill



Cemetery in Eaton. Memorial contributions may be sent to



Miami County Hospice, 3230 N. County Road 25A, Troy, OH 45373 or Humane Society of Greater Dayton, 1661 Nicholas Rd, Dayton, OH 45417. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting



